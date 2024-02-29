At 62, P. Regina Leads Economic Revival in Tamil Nadu with Women's Self-Help Group

In Theni district of Tamil Nadu, a remarkable story of resilience, empowerment, and economic resurgence unfolds, led by a 62-year-old woman, P. Regina. Spearheading the Self-Help Group-Vahin, Regina and a team of twelve women are not just creating organic, plant-based products but are also nurturing a supportive community that thrives on mutual growth and shared dreams. Their efforts have been significantly bolstered through a partnership with Anandana- The Coca-Cola India Foundation and KVK CENDECT, leading to a transformative rise in their collective monthly income to INR 30,000.

Reviving Livelihoods Through Skill Development

The journey of SHG-Vahin under Regina's leadership is one of meticulous craftsmanship and strategic learning. Through the initiative SheTheDifference, these women underwent specialized training programs that equipped them with advanced skills in production and entrepreneurship. The impact of this training is evident in the enhanced quality of their products, ranging from Carrot malt to Amla Candy, and the subsequent improvement in their livelihoods. This initiative not only supports their families but also plays a crucial role in educating their children, thereby sowing seeds for a brighter future.

Empowerment Beyond Business

Regina’s approach extends far beyond the confines of business. By fostering an environment of trust and collaboration, she has managed to turn SHG-Vahin into a sanctuary for women facing economic adversities. Alongside her daughter Hema, Regina also runs a small-scale enterprise that further empowers five women, helping them weave their narratives of strength and independence. Their stories, filled with challenges and triumphs, resonate within the community, inspiring many others to redefine their destinies.

Recognition and Future Prospects

The remarkable strides made by Regina and her team have not gone unnoticed. Regina's dedication and entrepreneurial spirit were recently honored with the 'Best Woman Entrepreneurs Award' by the esteemed state governor, RN Ravi. This accolade not only celebrates Regina's achievements but also highlights the significant role women play in the entrepreneurial ecosystem. Looking forward, Regina envisions expanding their reach, thanks to the support from KVK and Anandana- The Coca-Cola India Foundation, thereby ensuring that their products and the story of resilience reach a wider audience.

Regina's story is a beacon of hope and a testament to the power of women supporting each other in overcoming adversities. It underscores the importance of skill development, community support, and recognition in empowering women, thereby contributing to the broader narrative of women’s economic participation in India. As Regina and her team continue to weave their tapestry of success, they not only redefine their futures but also pave the way for generations to come.