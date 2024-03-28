Assam's Untapped Renewable Energy Potential Calls for Policy Reforms, Experts Urge

New research released by the International Forum for Environment, Sustainability and Technology (iFOREST) has highlighted Assam's significant untapped renewable energy (RE) generation potential, emphasizing the urgent need for policy reforms and institutional capacity enhancement to meet growing electricity demands sustainably. This comes amid Assam's ambitious plans to significantly boost its renewable energy output to ensure a low-carbon growth trajectory.

Reassessing Assam's Renewable Energy Potential

The research, unveiled during a multi-stakeholder dialogue in Guwahati, indicates that Assam's RE potential far exceeds previous estimates by central government agencies. Key findings from the reports suggest that with the right policies and capacity building, Assam could support a low-carbon pathway by meeting its escalating electricity demand through renewable sources. Bibhu Bhuyan of the Assam Power Generation Corporation Limited highlighted the state's commitment to expanding its generation capacity, with a significant focus on renewables.

Accelerating Renewable Energy Capacity Expansion

iFOREST's analysis points to an urgent need for Assam to ramp up its RE capacity to meet the projected doubling of electricity demand by 2030. The state's renewable energy obligations and energy security concerns necessitate a substantial increase in RE capacity, aiming for nearly 3,000 MW by 2026-27 and 5,000 MW by 2031-32. Despite the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy's lower estimates, iFOREST's reassessment presents a much higher potential, calling for a proactive approach to attract investments and overcome structural challenges.

Overcoming Limitations to Growth

While Assam has laid out ambitious goals through initiatives like the Assam Renewable Energy Policy 2022-27 and Mukhya Mantri Souro Shakti Prokolpo, achieving these targets requires overcoming significant hurdles. These include stimulating private sector investments and diversifying the renewable energy mix beyond solar. The state's commitment to a low-carbon pathway is clear, but realizing the full potential of its renewable energy resources will demand concerted efforts to reform policies and build institutional capacities.

As Assam stands at the cusp of a renewable energy revolution, the findings from iFOREST's research serve as a crucial call to action. Addressing the outlined challenges and harnessing the state's vast renewable energy potential could not only meet local energy demands but also contribute significantly to India's overall green growth objectives. The path forward is laden with opportunities, and Assam's journey towards a sustainable energy future is one to watch closely.