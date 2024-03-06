Assam Launches 'Tourist Police' in Wake of Record 98.31M Visitors in 2023, Aiming for Safer Travel

Assam, a burgeoning tourist destination in India, has initiated a groundbreaking move to ensure the safety and security of its visitors by introducing a specialized 'tourist police' force. This decision comes in the wake of an unprecedented surge in tourist numbers, with the state hosting 98.31 million visitors in 2023, a stark increase from the previous year. The initiative is part of the Assam Tourism (Development and Registration) Bill 2024, aiming to foster a secure environment for tourists amidst the state's booming tourism sector.

Unprecedented Visitor Growth and the Need for Security

The dramatic rise in tourist footfall in Assam, particularly to iconic locations like Kaziranga National Park, which alone attracted over 312,000 visitors, underscores the state's growing appeal as a travel destination. This surge, from 17.03 million visitors in the previous year to 98.31 million in 2023, necessitated the establishment of a dedicated 'tourist police' force to ensure the safety and well-being of both domestic and international guests. The initiative, inspired by successful models in other states and developed in collaboration with the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Bureau of Police Research and Development (BPR&D), focuses on creating a specialized unit trained to handle the unique challenges of tourist safety.

Operational Strategies and Training

Key to this initiative is the formation of dedicated police units and stations at major tourist spots, equipped to deal with issues that specifically affect visitors. Training programs, designed by the BPR&D, will prepare the 'tourist police' on various aspects, including language skills, to better communicate with international tourists, and sensitization towards cultural differences. The operational guidelines also include uniform standards, emphasizing the importance of a professional and approachable police presence to reassure tourists.

Implications for Assam's Tourism Sector

The introduction of the 'tourist police' is expected to significantly bolster Assam's image as a safe and welcoming destination for travelers from around the globe. By addressing security concerns, the state not only enhances the visitor experience but also sets a benchmark for tourist safety that could inspire similar measures nationwide. With the 'tourist police' in place, Assam is poised to sustain and grow its tourism industry, leveraging its natural beauty, cultural heritage, and now, enhanced security measures to attract even more visitors in the years to come.