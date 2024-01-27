ASICS Revives Iconic GEL-EXTREME Sneaker with a Neo-Vintage Twist

ASICS and Foxtrot Uniform have teamed up to breathe new life into an iconic silhouette, reissuing the 1989 GEL-EXTREME sneaker as the ASICS SportStyle EX89. The model, originally designed by Toshikazu Kayano, has been revived with a modern twist, while still paying homage to its storied past.

Retaining the Essence of GEL-EXTREME

The EX89 upholds the original's celebrated design elements, such as bold color blocking, layered leather panels, and a unique outsole pattern. The outsole's design, an aesthetic tribute to Kayano's first U.S. business trip in 1987, mimics an aerial view of a city, further emphasizing the sneaker's urban appeal.

Modern Enhancements in the ASICS SportStyle EX89

This contemporary rendition of the GEL-EXTREME incorporates the FF BLAST cushioning for enhanced lightweight responsiveness, a crucial feature for the modern consumer. Furthermore, a sculpted heel has been added to the design, amplifying the sneaker's stability - a nod to the original's reputation for robust support.

Foxtrot Uniform's Neo-Vintage Treatment

Foxtrot Uniform has left its signature mark on the EX89 with a special neo-vintage treatment. The sneaker has been artistically aged with chalky edges, distressed soles, faux glue stains, and cracked leather panels. The addition of premium suede accents and leather detailing not only underscores Foxtrot Uniform's commitment to vintage style but also elevates the sneaker's overall design.

The new ASICS SportStyle EX89 is set to hit the shelves on February 2 via the brand's official site and Limited Edt Singapore, followed by a wider global launch on February 19. Although the retail price has yet to be announced, this launch is sure to catch the attention of sneaker enthusiasts and fans of the heritage ASICS brand, marking a significant event in the sneaker industry.