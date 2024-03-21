Asia's Largest Tulip Garden in Kashmir Opens with Record 17 Million Blooms

As spring ushers in, the Indira Gandhi Memorial Tulip Garden in Kashmir is set to dazzle visitors with its vibrant display of over 17 million tulips this weekend. Nestled between the picturesque Dal Lake and Zabarwan Hills, the garden, also known as Siraj Bagh, is renowned as Asia's largest tulip garden. This year, it boasts five new varieties among its 73 types of tulips, spreading across 55 hectares of land, marking a significant moment for tourism in Jammu and Kashmir.

Preparations for an Unforgettable Experience

With the garden's opening just around the corner, the local administration has been busy ensuring that visitors have an unforgettable experience. Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, V K Bhiduri, has overseen the final preparations, which include the installation of colorful lights to enhance the visual appeal of the vast tulip displays. Efforts have been made to ensure cleanliness and hygiene within the garden premises with the introduction of separate mobile toilet facilities for men and women. Additionally, nearly 22,000 square feet of new parking space has been added to accommodate the expected influx of tourists.

From Humble Beginnings to Tourist Hotspot

The Indira Gandhi Memorial Tulip Garden was established in 2007 by then Chief Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad with the aim of extending the tourism season in the region. Starting modestly with 50,000 tulip bulbs imported from Holland, the garden has flourished into a major tourist attraction. Last year, it welcomed more than 3.65 lakh visitors, including both domestic and international tourists, a testament to its growing popularity. The garden's allure is not just limited to its tulips; it also hosts a variety of other spring flowers, making it a photographer's and nature lover's paradise.

A Boost for Local Tourism and Economy

The annual opening of the tulip garden not only signifies the arrival of spring but also plays a crucial role in boosting local tourism and the economy. As one of the favorite locations for movie and video shoots, the garden has also made its mark in the entertainment industry. The addition of new tulip varieties and enhanced visitor facilities this year is expected to attract even more tourists, further solidifying the garden's position as a must-visit destination in Jammu and Kashmir.

As the Indira Gandhi Memorial Tulip Garden opens its gates, it invites visitors to immerse themselves in a sea of colors, offering a unique blend of natural beauty, cultural significance, and economic importance. This event not only highlights the region's commitment to tourism but also showcases the universal appeal of nature's splendor, promising an enriching experience for all who step into this floral wonderland.