Asian Weightlifting Championship: A Crucial Gateway to Paris Olympics 2024

The city of Tashkent, Uzbekistan, is ready to host the 2024 Asian Weightlifting Championships from February 3 to 10. Over 230 weightlifters from 34 nations will be competing, including champions from the World, Asian, and Olympic tiers. The championship spans from junior to senior levels and encompasses various weight categories, from Women's 49kg and Men's 55kg to Women's +87 kg and Men’s +109kg. But this tournament is more than just a showcase of physical prowess—it's a pivotal gateway to the XXXIII Summer Olympic Games in Paris, 2024.

The Road to Paris Olympics

The Paris Olympic Games are the ultimate goal for many of these athletes. The Asian Weightlifting Championships serve as a qualifying event, where athletes can earn vital rating points. The importance of this competition is increased by the fact that athletes aiming for the Paris Olympics must participate not only in this championship but also in the 2023 World Championships in Saudi Arabia, the 2024 World Cup in Thailand, and three other qualifying tournaments to be eligible for the Games.

Notable Athletes and Teams

World champions from Indonesia and Qatar are set to compete alongside local Uzbek athletes such as Akbar Juraev and Ruslan Nurudinov. The Philippines' top weightlifting contenders, including Cebu's Elreen Ando, a bronze medalist in the 2023 Hangzhou Asian Games, are also in Tashkent. Ando will be competing in the 59-kilogram division, while Olympic gold medalist Hidilyn Diaz-Naranjo has chosen to sit these qualifiers out. The Sri Lanka weightlifting team has put forward a three-member squad to compete in this crucial championship.





More than Just a Sports Event

But the Asian Weightlifting Championships is more than just a sports event. It is a grand spectacle that brings together delegates from various nations, including the Asian Weightlifting Federation's Executive Committee. The event will also see the organization of various commission conferences, highlighting the significance of this championship in the broader sports and athletic community.