Asia Pacific Reels under Severe Weather Events and Natural Disasters

Asia and the Pacific have been hit by a series of severe weather events and natural disasters in the past few months, leaving thousands displaced and causing extensive damage. From cyclones to floods, droughts, and earthquakes, the region has been gripped by a wave of climatic turmoil, exacerbated by a developing strong El Niño and an intensifying positive Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD).

Unleashing the Fury of Cyclones and Floods

In November, cyclones tore through Bangladesh and Fiji, resulting in the displacement of approximately 10,000 people in Bangladesh and affecting around 230,000 individuals in Fiji. Concurrently, heavy rainfall led to flooding in India, Indonesia, the Philippines, Sri Lanka, and the Solomon Islands. Particularly in Sri Lanka, floods and landslides negatively impacted 34,800 people, while in the Philippines, over 105,704 hectares of farmland were submerged.

Earthquakes Rocking the Region

Adding to the turmoil, earthquakes were recorded in Nepal, with a magnitude of 6.4 in the Karnali region, and in the Philippines, with magnitudes of 6.8 in Mindanao and 7.4 in Hinatuan. The earthquakes in Nepal affected 250,000 people and destroyed 62,000 homes, whereas in Hinatuan, 528,000 people were affected, and 2,279 houses sustained damage.

Drought Conditions and El Niño Effect

Indonesia, in particular, is currently grappling with drought conditions in areas such as Bali, the Riau Islands, and Central Sulawesi. Weather patterns influenced by a developing strong El Niño and an intensifying positive Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD) have led to drier than average conditions across South and Southeast Asia and the western Pacific from September to November 2023. This has resulted in below-average rainfall in Central Asia, Cambodia, Lao PDR, Myanmar, the Philippines, and particularly Fiji. The cumulative water deficit for 2023 is most severe in Afghanistan, the Kyrgyz Republic, Tajikistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, and Nepal.

Japan’s Seismic Nightmare

Japan, however, began 2024 with a seismic nightmare. A magnitude-7.6 earthquake struck the Noto region in Ishikawa Prefecture on January 1, 2024. The quake triggered tsunamis, prompting people in western coastal areas to flee to higher ground as waves swept cars and houses into the water. There have been over 300 aftershocks and widespread damage to infrastructure. Japan’s Prime Minister Kishida Fumio has pledged to prioritize saving lives and is increasing support for those affected by the disaster.