Ashwini Vaishnaw Unveils 20-Year Railways Transformation Vision, Highlights Modi's Legacy

Railways Communications and IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, during the CNN News18's Rising Bharat 2024 leadership conclave, shared an ambitious 20-year vision for transforming India's railways. Vaishnaw underscored the progress made in the electrification of railway tracks, the laying of new tracks, and the introduction of cutting-edge trains, attributing these achievements to the Modi government's vision and effort over the past decade.

Electrification and Expansion: The New Era of Indian Railways

Vaishnaw highlighted a remarkable journey of transformation under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. Over the past ten years, 40,000 kilometers of railway tracks have been electrified, doubling the efforts of the previous six decades. Furthermore, the addition of 30,000 kilometers of new railway tracks has matched the scale of Germany's railway network, signaling a significant leap towards modernizing India's rail infrastructure. The introduction of advanced trains, including Namo Bharat and Vande Bharat, aims to elevate the travel experience, with more innovative solutions like Vande Bharat sleepers and Amrit Bharat trains on the horizon.

Structural Reforms and Investment: Building the Future

The minister pointed to a series of structural reforms and a substantial increase in funding as the backbone of the railways' revitalization. The merger of the Railways budget with the general budget has led to an allocation of Rs 2.52 lakh crore, a significant jump from prior allocations. These reforms are part of a broader strategy to depoliticize railways and focus on operational efficiency. Vaishnaw also shared insights into the planning and execution strategies that have been instrumental in reshaping the railways' operational blueprint, ensuring every decision aligns with the long-term vision of an advanced rail network by 2030.

Technological Innovations and Safety Measures

Emphasizing safety and technological advancement, Vaishnaw introduced the Kavach system, an Automatic Train Protection (ATP) technology, as a cornerstone of the railways' safety measures. This initiative, coupled with the vision for India's first semiconductor chip by December 2024, showcases the government's commitment to leveraging technology for safety and efficiency. The investments and innovations in the railway sector reflect a strategic approach to achieving a safer, more efficient, and technologically advanced transportation network, marking a significant shift from the past and setting a robust foundation for the future.

As India eyes a future where its railways become a global benchmark in safety, efficiency, and technological prowess, the groundwork laid in the past decade under Prime Minister Modi's leadership appears to be steering the country towards a new dawn in rail transportation. With ambitious plans, strategic reforms, and a clear vision, India's railways are on track to not only meet but exceed the expectations of its citizens and contribute significantly to the nation's growth and development.