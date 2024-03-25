ASEAN Ministers Prioritize Culture and Arts for Regional Development at 31st ASCC Meeting

The 31st ASEAN Socio-Cultural Community (ASCC) Council Meeting, held in Luang Prabang, Laos, on March 23-24, underscored the indispensable role of culture and the arts in ASEAN's development trajectory. Dato Seri Setia Awang Haji Nazmi bin Haji Mohamad, the Minister of Culture, Youth, and Sports, highlighted the potential of community-driven cultural enterprises in fostering innovation and creativity across the region.

Advertisment

Strategic Directions and Innovations

Under the theme 'Enhancing Connectivity and Resilience', the ASCC ministers deliberated on the strategic directions for the ASCC Pillar beyond 2025. The gathering also marked the attendance of ASEAN Secretary-General and representatives from Timor-Leste as an observer, reflecting the broad interest and collaboration in cultural development within the region. One of the meeting's highlights was the launch of the ASCC Database for Monitoring and Evaluation (ADME) System, emphasizing the importance of evidence-based data in policy-making and the implementation of cultural initiatives.

Cultural Enterprises and Regional Guidance

Advertisment

The council meeting also focused on the development of small and medium-sized cultural enterprises, recognizing their importance in the economic and social fabric of ASEAN countries. Discussions extended to the empowerment of women and children, prevention of child labor, and skill development for migrant workers, showcasing a comprehensive approach to socio-cultural development within the ASEAN framework.

Empowering Future Generations

Looking ahead, the ASCC Council's strategic directions and the adoption of key documents at upcoming ASEAN Summits aim to pave the way for a resilient and culturally vibrant ASEAN. The emphasis on culture and arts not only celebrates the rich diversity of the region but also positions it as a cornerstone for sustainable development and innovation, promising a brighter future for ASEAN communities.