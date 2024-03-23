ASEAN Foundation Report Highlights Cambodia's Digital Literacy Gap Amidst High Internet Access

The ASEAN Foundation's latest findings, supported by Google.org, unveil a stark disparity in digital literacy across Cambodia, despite the country's substantial internet usage. Released on March 20, the comprehensive report sheds light on the digital literacy challenges confronting the Cambodian population, particularly among ethnic minorities, and underscores the imperative of customized digital literacy programs.

Unveiling the Digital Divide

In Cambodia, while internet and mobile phone usage is widespread, with a penetration rate of 67.5%, the digital literacy rate tells a different story. Only 30% of Cambodians are equipped with basic media and digital literacy skills. This disparity highlights a significant digital divide, exacerbated by limited digital skills and reliable information sources among ethnic minority groups. The report stresses the importance of education in bolstering individuals' abilities to process information effectively, pointing out that 62.2% of the population demonstrates high critical thinking abilities.

Comparative Analysis Across ASEAN

The ASEAN Foundation's report also provides a comparative perspective, revealing varying levels of critical thinking and privacy protection competence across member states. With Cambodia showcasing an impressive 62.2% in critical thinking skills, it starkly contrasts with Thailand's 25%. Furthermore, the Philippines lags in privacy protection competence, with only 17.42% of its population possessing high competence, whereas Singapore leads with 54.37%. These findings underscore the diverse challenges and needs across the ASEAN region, necessitating tailored initiatives to foster meaningful digital literacy and counter disinformation.

Strategic Steps Forward

Dedicated to bridging the digital divide, the ASEAN Foundation, in collaboration with Google.org, presented these insights at the "ASEAN Regional Symposium: Unveiling Insights into the Region's Digital Literacy" in Bangkok, Thailand, on March 20. The symposium served as a platform for in-depth discussions and sharing of recommendations from country researchers. ASEAN Foundation executive director Piti Srisangnam emphasized the research's role in promoting a more inclusive and safer digital space across the region. Google.org's support highlights a shared commitment to enhancing digital safety and literacy, crucial for a resilient ASEAN digital landscape.

As the digital landscape continues to evolve, the report from the ASEAN Foundation signals a critical juncture for Cambodia and the broader ASEAN community. Addressing the digital literacy gap requires concerted efforts from stakeholders across sectors. By fostering digital literacy and critical thinking skills, Cambodia can empower its citizens to navigate the digital world more effectively, ensuring equitable access to information and opportunities in the digital economy.