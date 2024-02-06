Amorepacific Reports Significant Profit Loss in 2023 Amidst Challenges in China

Amorepacific, a South Korean beauty titan, has released its financial reports for 2023, revealing a significant downturn in its international business unit. The company reported an operating profit loss of KRW 43.2 billion (USD 32.5 million) and an overall revenue decrease of 6% to KRW 1.39 trillion (USD 1.04 billion).

The Impact of the Chinese Market

The severe downturn was largely due to the company's performance in China, a market that accounts for half of Amorepacific's Asia business outside its home market. The revenue from China alone declined by a mid-20% overall and a staggering 40% in the fourth quarter. The company cited brand renewals, store restructurings, and inventory downsizing as key contributors to this revenue decrease.

Growth in Other Markets

Despite the financial blow in China, Amorepacific reported growth in several other markets. Revenue in Japan rose by 30%, driven by the company's Laneige and Innisfree brands and the launches of Hera and Aestura. The South East Asian market remained stable with strong sales of Laneige's key products. The Asian markets, excluding China, reported an increase in operating profits.

Expansion in the Western markets also proved fruitful. The Americas region grew by 58% and the Europe and Middle East region by 62%, attributed to brand expansions and offline channel expansion.

Domestic Performance

Domestically, Amorepacific's revenue declined by 14% to KRW 2.211 trillion (USD 1.66 billion), and operating profit decreased by 34% to KRW 146.4 billion (USD 110.1 million). The decline was largely influenced by the double-digit decline in the travel retail channel. The multi-brand channel, however, reported growth of over 40%. Online sales declined by double digits, and the luxury division decreased by 16%, with the premium and daily beauty units also experiencing declines.

Despite the challenges faced in 2023, Amorepacific continues its efforts to stabilize and grow its business across various markets. The company's performance in 2024 will be closely watched by industry analysts.