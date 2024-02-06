Allianz Trade Appoints Carolyn Cheang as New Regional Marketing Director in Asia Pacific

Effective from February 1, 2024, Allianz Trade in Asia Pacific has welcomed Carolyn Cheang to the role of Regional Marketing Director. Cheang will be steering marketing activities across twelve Asia Pacific locations from her base in Singapore, taking the baton from Tricia Koh. Koh has transferred to the position of Commercial Director for Hong Kong, Taiwan, and South Korea.

From Marketing Manager to Director

Carolyn Cheang's tenure with Allianz Trade commenced in 2018, having joined as a Marketing Manager for ASEAN countries. She climbed the corporate ladder and was elevated to the position of Regional Marketing Manager in 2021. Now, her expanded role encompasses strategizing and executing marketing campaigns designed to spur business growth within the region.

A Wealth of Experience

Stepping into her new role, Carolyn Cheang brings over 15 years of sales and marketing experience. She is an alumna of Curtin University, holding a Bachelor of Commerce degree. Her comprehensive understanding of market dynamics and dexterity in marketing management are anticipated to be valuable assets to the company.

Confidence in Leadership

Shan Aboo, the Regional Commercial Director for Asia Pacific at Allianz Trade, has expressed confidence in Carolyn Cheang's adeptness and expertise to spearhead the marketing endeavors in the multifaceted and burgeoning Asia Pacific market. Her appointment is a testament to the company's commitment to nurturing internal talent and fostering leadership from within.