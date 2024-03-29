Aktau Sees Surge in Foreign Tourists, Led by Iranians, Post Visa-Free Agreement

ASTANA — Since January 2024, Aktau has become a magnet for international travelers, welcoming over 14,000 foreign tourists, thanks to a visa-free accord. Highlighting the burgeoning tourism sector, a special reception for a group of 112 Iranian visitors at Aktau Airport underscored the city's hospitality and the visa-free regime's impact on tourism growth.

Nauryz Celebrations Attract Third Wave of Iranian Visitors

Marking the Nauryz holiday season, Aktau recently witnessed the arrival of its third wave of Iranian tourists this year, following the visa-free agreement inked in 2022. The Iranian Ambassador to Kazakhstan, Ali Akbar Jokar, emphasized the significance of the agreement and direct flights in bolstering tourist exchanges between Iran and Kazakhstan. The arrangement has facilitated easier travel, with seasonal charter flights adding to the appeal for tourists seeking to explore Aktau's unique attractions.

Boost in International Tourist Inflow

Ospan Nysan, Deputy Head of the Department of Entrepreneurship and Agriculture of Aktau, noted a diverse international tourist demographic, with the majority hailing from Iran, Italy, Russia, and France. The visa-free regime, allowing a 14-day stay, has not only simplified travel but also positioned Kazakhstan as an accessible and enticing destination for a broader international audience. This policy has significantly contributed to the increasing number of tourists, enriching the local economy and cultural exchange.

Future Prospects for Aktau's Tourism Sector

The sustained increase in tourist arrivals underscores the potential for further growth in Aktau's tourism sector. With strategic initiatives like the visa-free agreement and enhanced connectivity through direct