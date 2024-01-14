en English
Asia

AI Companions and the Loneliness Epidemic: A Challenge for Religious Groups

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 9:25 pm EST
AI Companions and the Loneliness Epidemic: A Challenge for Religious Groups

At the recent Scholastics and Brothers Circle (SBC) Meeting in Yogyakarta, Indonesia, a rather unconventional issue took center stage: the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in digital evangelization and its potential impact on human connection and loneliness. The meeting, attended by Jesuit seminarians of the Catholic religious order, the Society of Jesus, provided a platform for crucial dialogue on the emerging challenges for the Catholic Church in a rapidly digitalizing world.

AI Platforms and the Loneliness Epidemic

The speaker, an invitee of the Jesuit Conference of Asia Pacific (JCAP), drew attention to innovative AI platforms like Replika, an app that creates personalized, interactive companions. While the technology’s ability to engage in deep, intimate conversations has been hailed as a breakthrough, it has also raised concerns about exacerbating the loneliness epidemic. The speaker cited the case of user Andrew McCarroll, who developed a strong emotional attachment to his AI companion and experienced distress when the app’s sexual role-play feature was removed.

Increased Connectivity, Heightened Isolation

In a world increasingly connected through digital platforms, the speaker highlighted the irony of isolation. Echoing concerns raised by the World Health Organization (WHO) and the U.S. Surgeon General, the speaker elucidated the paradox of increased social media connections coinciding with heightened feelings of loneliness. The implications are grave, especially when AI platforms like Replika exploit the loneliness epidemic for commercial gain.

The Role of Religious Groups

The speaker urged religious groups, particularly the Jesuits, to leverage their expertise in discernment and community-building to counteract the negative impact of AI. As an alternative to AI companions, the speaker suggested that religious groups could create online companionship or counseling ministries. These ministries could foster real human connections, providing genuine companionship and support to those grappling with loneliness in the digital age.

The talk concluded with a challenge to religious groups: to rise up and offer a solution to the loneliness epidemic, not through technology, but by harnessing human connection, compassion, and understanding. It served as a reminder that while technology may offer a quick fix, the need for genuine human connection remains paramount.

Asia
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

