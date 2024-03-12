Afghanistan’s population stands at almost 35 million: NSIA

Mohammad Halim Rafi, the spokesperson for the National Statistic and Information Authority (NSIA), recently revealed that Afghanistan's population has reached 34.9 million in the solar year 1402, with a slight male majority. Alongside demographic updates, NSIA disclosed plans for a comprehensive census and shared encouraging economic data, highlighting a surge in exports.

Demographic Dynamics and Census Plans

With a gender distribution of 51 percent men and 49 percent women, Afghanistan's population statistics offer a foundational understanding for socioeconomic planning. Rafi emphasized the importance of conducting a scientific and thorough census in the upcoming solar year 1403. For this ambitious project, NSIA is seeking both funding and the collaboration of international organizations, underscoring the necessity for accurate data in shaping Afghanistan's future.

Economic Developments: Exports and Imports

On the economic front, Afghanistan has seen a notable increase in its export activities, with goods worth more than $134 million being exported in the 11th month of 1402, mainly to Pakistan, India, and the United Arab Emirates. This represents a significant $42.6 million increase compared to the previous month. However, the country's imports, predominantly from Iran, China, and Pakistan, totaled $793.5 million in February, highlighting a substantial trade deficit that poses challenges and opportunities for economic policy and development strategies.

Looking Ahead: Implications for Afghanistan's Future

The announcement of a planned scientific census and the recent economic data reflect both the challenges and potential that lie ahead for Afghanistan. Accurate population data is crucial for effective governance, resource allocation, and international aid. Moreover, the growth in exports signals potential avenues for economic development and diversification, essential for the nation's long-term stability and prosperity. As Afghanistan navigates its complex socio-political landscape, these developments offer a glimpse into the efforts being made towards sustainable growth and self-reliance.