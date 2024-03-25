Afghanistan Plans Over 30 Trade Exhibitions Globally to Boost Economy in 1403

Afghanistan's Ministry of Industry and Commerce (MoIC) has unveiled an ambitious agenda to host more than 30 domestic and international trade exhibitions in the upcoming solar year 1403, targeting significant economic expansion through enhanced trade relations. Akhundzada Abdul Salam Jawad, the Commerce and Industry spokesman, emphasized the strategic move towards exclusive and competitive exhibitions globally, including in Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Iran, Turkey, Russia, India, China, and Turkmenistan, aiming at fostering the growth and development of the country's trade with regional and global countries.

Strategic Planning for Global Presence

To ensure better organization and prevent unhealthy competition, the MoIC has meticulously planned a calendar for these exhibitions. The focus is on showcasing Afghan products in key international markets, thereby increasing exports and introducing Afghan products to the global stage. The Afghanistan Chamber of Industry and Mines has called for visa facilitation for Afghan traders to boost participation, highlighting the need for collaboration with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Facilitating Trade and Commerce

The Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Investment underscored the critical role of these exhibitions in promoting Afghan products and expanding exports. With Afghan traders already making significant strides in Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan in the solar year 1402, there's a clear pathway for success. Mohammad Yonis Momand, the chamber's acting head, expressed readiness to participate in global exhibitions wherever facilities for Afghan productions are provided.

Enhancing Economic Ties and Opportunities

This move comes at a time when Afghanistan is seeking to strengthen its economic ties and explore new markets for its products. The initiative not only aims to improve the country's trade balance but also to create a platform for Afghan businesses to engage with international partners, potentially opening up new avenues for economic cooperation and growth.

The plan to organize over 30 trade exhibitions both domestically and internationally is a testament to Afghanistan's commitment to revitalizing its economy and establishing itself as a key player in the global trade arena. As these exhibitions unfold, they are set to provide a significant boost to Afghan businesses, fostering economic development and enhancing the country's global trade relations.