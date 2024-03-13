ADB Grants $71M for Climate-Resilient Water Management in Bangladesh's Gopalganj, Madaripur

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has embarked on a mission to bolster flood control, irrigation, and water resources management in Bangladesh's Gopalganj and Madaripur districts with a substantial $71 million loan. This initiative is poised to enhance climate resilience, directly benefiting over 600,000 inhabitants by introducing robust flood control measures and fostering economic growth and sustainable livelihoods, particularly among women and vulnerable groups in rural settings.

Strengthening Climate Resilience

With climate change posing an ever-increasing threat to Bangladesh, ranked seventh globally for climate risk vulnerability, the ADB's project emerges as a critical intervention. This initiative will see the implementation of climate-resilient flood control, drainage, and irrigation (FCDI) measures, aiming to reduce the adverse effects of saline intrusion and bolster the nation's preparedness against climate-induced adversities. By adopting nature-based solutions, the project will enhance FCDI infrastructure and improve drainage across four sub-basins, mitigating the impact of extreme weather events and climate variability on the livelihoods of rural communities, especially those reliant on climate-sensitive agricultural practices.

Empowering Communities through Participatory Management

Central to the ADB's approach is the promotion of participatory water resource management, designed to foster local ownership and ensure the sustainability of the project's outcomes. Efforts will be made to bolster the capacity of water management groups in the design, construction, operation, and maintenance of facilities, alongside the establishment of joint management committees. A particular focus will be placed on encouraging women's membership in water management organizations within the four subproject areas. Moreover, the project commits to enhancing the Bangladesh Water Development Board's capacity for improved coordination among government agencies, supervision of water management organizations, and the integration of climate adaptation into its operational framework.

Securing a Sustainable Future

By building on the successes of the ADB-financed Southwest Area Integrated Water Resources Planning and Management Project, which has already made significant strides in improving agricultural production and rural household incomes, this additional support aims to further propel economic growth and productivity. According to Pushkar Srivastava, ADB's Senior Project Management Specialist, the initiative is set to amplify incomes and sustainable livelihoods, particularly for women and vulnerable groups, thereby contributing to poverty reduction in southwest Bangladesh's rural areas. This project not only addresses the immediate challenges posed by climate change but also lays the groundwork for a resilient and sustainable future for the nation's rural population.