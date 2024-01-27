75th Republic Day Celebrations Unite Jamshedpur in Patriotic Zeal

The 75th Republic Day was celebrated with fervor and patriotic spirit in Jamshedpur. The Minister of Health, Medical Education, and Disaster Management Department, Banna Gupta, hoisted the national flag at Gopal Maidan in Bistupur. The sight of the fluttering tricolor against the bright sky was a moment of pride and joy for the spectators who had gathered to honor and celebrate the nation's sovereignty.

Unity and Progress: The Central Themes

The occasion was marked by a collective spirit of unity and a desire for progress across the district. The atmosphere was charged with respect and admiration for the country's democratic values and principles. The public, irrespective of their age or social status, participated enthusiastically, reflecting the true spirit of democratic India.

Srinath Public School: Nurturing Responsible Citizens

In a similar vein, the Srinath Public School in Jamshedpur showcased its commitment to holistic education through the celebration of the 75th Republic Day. The event included flag hoisting, cultural performances, and speeches emphasizing the importance of democracy and civic responsibility. The school's commitment to shaping socially responsible individuals was evident in the passionate speeches and performances of its students.

Chinmaya Vidyalaya South Park: Celebrating India's Achievements

The Chinmaya Vidyalaya South Park in Bistupur also celebrated India’s 75th Republic Day with a grand ceremony. The event featured flag hoisting, speeches, and patriotic songs. A special speech on 'Achievements of India' was delivered, followed by a soulful patriotic song and the rendition of 'Vande Mataram.' Distinguished guests, including the Chairman and Vice-Chairman, graced the celebrations. The event aimed to foster a deeper understanding and appreciation of the country’s achievements among students, encouraging them to contribute towards the nation's progress in their capacities.