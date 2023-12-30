en English
Asia

2023: A Year of ‘Revenge Travel’ and Cultural Immersion

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: December 30, 2023 at 2:46 am EST
2023: A Year of ‘Revenge Travel’ and Cultural Immersion

In 2023, the world witnessed a resurgence of ‘revenge travel,’ a phenomenon that saw individuals worldwide revisiting their long-postponed travel plans. From the European epicenters of Rome and Paris to the hidden gems of the Mentawai Islands in Indonesia, Katmai National Park in Alaska, and Tangier in Morocco, travelers sought out unique and authentic experiences.

Surfing in Indonesia and Bear-Watching in Alaska

The Mentawai Islands, renowned for their exceptional surfing conditions, experienced a surge in popularity, particularly with the potential introduction of an airport to facilitate easier access. Simultaneously, Katmai National Park in Alaska attracted nature enthusiasts, who flocked to observe brown bears in their natural habitat during the park’s ‘Fat Bear Week.’

Culture Immersion in Morocco, Mexico, and New York

Tangier, Morocco, a melting pot of European and North African cultures, saw its cafes and historical sites become key attractions for tourists. Hotel Xcaret Arte in Mexico represented a shift in all-inclusive resorts, integrating local culture through culinary experiences and activities such as pottery workshops. Meanwhile, in New York, the unique taste and craftsmanship of Brooklyn’s pizza were celebrated.

Switzerland’s Vintage Car Race and Norway’s Floating Restaurant

St. Moritz in Switzerland temporarily transformed from a quiet Alpine retreat into a dynamic venue for a vintage car race. On the other hand, Norway’s new floating restaurant, Salmon Eye, offered an avant-garde dining experience in the picturesque Hardangerfjord.

Learning and Exploring in the United States and Germany

The Field Trip podcast spotlighted Glacier National Park’s Native American heritage, providing listeners with a deeper understanding of the area. In Germany, the Steiff factory attracted those curious to learn about the iconic teddy bears.

Unexplored Charm of Molise, Italy

The often-overlooked region of Molise in Italy emerged as a refreshing alternative to crowded tourist spots, noted for its understated appeal. These diverse travel stories of 2023 reflect a collective yearning for genuine, offbeat experiences and a deeper appreciation for local cultures and traditions.

author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

