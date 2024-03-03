177 Leo Members Gather in Miri for 2024 Forum Twilight Banquet: A Beacon of Service and Kindness

On a vibrant Saturday night in Miri, 177 Leo members from Sarawak, Sabah, Brunei, and Labuan came together to celebrate the 2024 Leo Forum Twilight Banquet Night. This gathering not only marked a significant occasion in the calendar of Lions International District 308-A2 but also highlighted the remarkable efforts and achievements of Leo Clubs during the fiscal year 2023-2024. District Governor Ronny Hiew Ah Choi took the opportunity to commend these young leaders for their unwavering dedication to serving their communities, emphasizing the essence of kindness and the impactful change it brings to the lives of others.

Empowering Young Leaders

The event served as a culmination of a three-day forum that began on March 1, providing a platform for both Lions and Leos to exchange stories of service, experiences, and learnings. The forum aimed at not just celebrating past achievements but also at forging stronger bonds among members and instilling a deeper sense of purpose and commitment towards community service. Ronny Hiew’s address to the attendees was a call to action, urging them to continue their efforts with even greater vigor, both physically and spiritually.

Service Above Self

Throughout the fiscal year 2023-2024, Leo Clubs have initiated and executed numerous projects that have significantly impacted their local communities. These projects, ranging from environmental conservation efforts to social welfare programs, underscore the Leo members’ dedication to the Lions International’s motto of 'We Serve'. The Twilight Banquet Night not only celebrated these successes but also served as a reminder of the potential every Leo holds to make a meaningful difference in the world.

A Brighter Future

The 2024 Leo Forum Twilight Banquet Night in Miri was more than just an event; it was a beacon of hope and kindness. As these young leaders return to their communities, they carry with them the lessons learned and the inspiration garnered from their peers. The emphasis on kindness, service, and leadership by Ronny Hiew Ah Choi sets a hopeful tone for the future of Lions International and its service missions. The Leo members, energized by the unity and purpose experienced during the forum, are poised to embark on new projects, aiming to widen smiles and brighten lives, one act of kindness at a time.