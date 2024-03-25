ASI Plans to Remove 18 'Untraceable' Monuments from Protected Sites List

In a historic move, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has initiated the process of delisting 18 monuments deemed 'untraceable' and no longer of national importance. This decision follows a scrutiny of 24 monuments previously flagged by the Union Ministry of Culture to a parliamentary committee as missing. Among those facing delisting are notable sites like Kos Minar No.13 in Haryana, Bara Khamba Cemetery in Delhi, and Telia Nala Buddhist ruins in Uttar Pradesh. This unprecedented action signals a significant shift in heritage conservation policy, allowing for urban development in these areas without the restrictions typically applied to nationally important monuments.

Advertisment

Historic Decision Amidst Rising Concerns

This decision comes on the back of a notification published on March 8, invoking Section 35 of the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act, 1958. This act has traditionally safeguarded India's cultural and historical heritage by preventing construction around protected sites. However, with 50 of the country's 3,693 centrally protected monuments reported missing last December, the ASI's move to delist 18 reflects a pragmatic response to challenges posed by urbanization and other irreversible changes. The public has been invited to submit objections or suggestions within two months, highlighting the inclusive approach of the ASI in this significant policy shift.

Background and Implications

Advertisment

The issue of 'missing' monuments came into sharp focus in 2013 when the Comptroller and Auditor General declared 92 monuments as 'missing' after a comprehensive physical verification exercise. The ASI later clarified that urbanization, reservoir construction, and other factors had rendered these sites either untraceable or significantly altered. This recent decision to delist 18 of these monuments underscores the evolving nature of heritage conservation in India, balancing the need to preserve history with the practicalities of modern development.

Public Reaction and Future Prospects

The reaction to the ASI's announcement has been mixed, with heritage conservationists expressing concern over the potential loss of historical sites, while urban planners and developers see it as a necessary adjustment to India's rapid urban expansion. The next few weeks will be crucial as the ASI reviews feedback from the public. This move may set a precedent for how India manages its vast array of historical and cultural sites amidst burgeoning development pressures in the future.