Soul Beach Music Festival 2024 in Aruba: Mariah Carey, Boyz II Men Headline

Los Angeles, CA - March 6, 2024 - The countdown to the most electrifying weekend of the year has officially begun as the 22nd edition of Soul Beach Music Festival Hosted by Aruba gears up to take center stage. Announcing iconic headliners Mariah Carey and Boyz II Men along with Comedy Night Headliner sensation Earthquake, and music aficionado DJ Jazzy Jeff, the festival promises a world-class experience under the Caribbean sky. With performances spanning from May 22 to May 27, 2024, music lovers are in for an unforgettable Memorial Day Weekend.

Stellar Lineup and Unmatched Ambiance

Renowned for her powerful vocals and chart-topping hits, Mariah Carey is set to dazzle attendees alongside Boyz II Men, the best-selling R&B group of all time. Their presence, coupled with Earthquake's comedic genius and DJ Jazzy Jeff's turntable mastery, ensures a vibrant mix of music and laughter. Ronella Croes, CEO of the Aruba Tourism Authority (ATA), expressed excitement over hosting the festival, highlighting the opportunity to showcase Aruba's beauty, culture, and hospitality to music aficionados worldwide.

Experiencing Aruba's Charm

Aside from the electrifying performances, festival-goers can explore Aruba's rich cultural heritage, indulge in its delectable cuisine, and enjoy adventurous water sports. The festival provides a unique opportunity to revel in the island's serene escapes, vibrant atmosphere, and sophisticated nightlife. From palm-pali coco studded beaches to a thriving windsurfing scene, attendees will discover a paradise of possibilities awaiting them.

A Gathering of Music Legends

Mark Adkins, CEO & Executive Producer of Soul Beach Festival Productions, shared his enthusiasm for welcoming such esteemed artists to this year's lineup. The festival not only promises great music and comedy but also fosters a community of loyal fans and first-timers looking to create lifetime memories. With more artist announcements on the horizon, attendees are encouraged to book their tickets early and join the vibrant social community of the Soul Beach Music Festival on Instagram and Facebook for real-time updates.

The 2024 Soul Beach Music Festival, backed by the Aruba Tourism Authority and other sponsors, is more than an event; it's a celebration of soul music in one of the world's most enchanting destinations. As the festival prepares to unfold, music lovers from around the globe are invited to immerse themselves in the magic of Aruba, creating unforgettable memories that will last a lifetime. Don't miss this extraordinary opportunity to experience the fusion of curated entertainment and island beauty this Memorial Day Weekend.