Win a Dream Weekend in D.C. and Support Artsakh Relief with ARS Erebouni NY Raffle

The Armenian Relief Society "Erebouni" Chapter of New York is extending an invitation to community members for an exceptional opportunity to support a noble cause while having a chance to win an unforgettable weekend getaway. The chapter's current raffle, the "Weekender" basket, is not just a ticket to leisure but a beacon of hope for those in need in Artsakh, making every entry a step towards humanitarian aid.

Unveiling the Weekender Basket

The highlight of the raffle, the "Weekender" basket, offers participants a chance to secure a two-night stay in the vibrant city of Washington, D.C., complemented by restaurant gift cards to enhance the experience. This meticulously curated package promises not only a break from the mundane but also an exploration of the nation's capital's rich history and culture. It's an ideal blend of relaxation, adventure, and gastronomic delight, tailored for those yearning for a quick escape or a novel experience.

Supporting a Cause: The ARS Artsakh Relief Fund

Proceeds from the "Weekender" raffle will flow directly into the ARS Artsakh Relief Fund, a critical initiative supporting the humanitarian needs of Artsakhtsis affected by the ongoing conflicts and crises following their forced displacement from Artsakh. This endeavor by the ARS Erebouni Chapter underscores a commitment to making a tangible difference in the lives of those who have faced untold hardships. By participating in the raffle, contributors not only get a chance to win an enticing prize but also contribute to a lifeline for many in Artsakh, reaffirming the power of community and solidarity in times of need.

Understanding the Crisis in Artsakh

The situation in Artsakh, exacerbated by a large-scale war and subsequent occupation by Azerbaijan, has led to a dire humanitarian crisis. This conflict has resulted in the destruction of cultural and historical sites, displacement of thousands, and an urgent need for international humanitarian assistance. Efforts to support the displaced have been varied, with the US delivering humanitarian supplies, and initiatives by Japan and the UNDP, alongside EU funds and Armenian housing programs aimed at alleviating the plight of displaced individuals. For more in-depth information on the crisis in Artsakh, readers are encouraged to explore further here.

Through the "Weekender" raffle, the ARS Erebouni NY Chapter bridges the gap between an enjoyable experience for participants and the profound cause of aiding those in need in Artsakh. It embodies the spirit of giving, where every ticket holds the potential not just for personal joy but for substantial humanitarian support. This initiative not only highlights the ongoing struggle in Artsakh but also shines a light on the pathways through which individuals can make a difference.