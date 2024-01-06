Feast of the Holy Nativity and Theophany: Armenian Church’s Unique Celebration

On January 6, the Armenian Apostolic Church observes the Feast of the Holy Nativity and Theophany of Our Lord Jesus Christ, a significant event that unifies the celebration of Jesus’s birth and baptism. This unique tradition stands apart from Western Christian customs, which celebrate these events separately.

Celebrations Begin on Eve of the Feast

The festivities commence on January 5, with a Candlelight Divine Liturgy that extends past midnight. This service marks the transition into the following day, which is filled with solemn observances and rituals, all in honor of the divine events the feast commemorates.

Culmination in the Blessing of the Waters Service

The Feast of the Holy Nativity and Theophany reaches its apex with the Blessing of the Waters Service. This ritual symbolizes Jesus’s baptism in the River Jordan, a significant event that marked the commencement of his ministry. During this service, the officiating priest adds Holy Chrism to the water, rendering it blessed. The faithful are permitted to take this water home, using it as a remedy for the sick, thereby extending the divine touch of the feast into their households.

Priests Visit Homes to Spread the Good News

As part of the celebrations, priests visit the homes of the faithful to announce the Good News and perform the Blessing of the Houses. This practice strengthens the community’s connection with the Church and reinforces the significance of the holy events being celebrated.

The narrative of Jesus’s birth, as depicted in the Bible, recounts how Joseph and Mary journeyed to Bethlehem due to a census ordered by Caesar Augustus. In a humble manger, Jesus was born, with shepherds as the first witnesses, informed by angels. Following his birth, wise men from the East journeyed to worship the newborn Christ, presenting gifts before returning to their own lands.

