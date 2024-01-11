en English
Armenia

EU Drops Support Program for Armenia Similar to Ukraine’s European Peace Facility

author
By: Momen Zellmi
Published: January 11, 2024 at 2:51 am EST
EU Drops Support Program for Armenia Similar to Ukraine’s European Peace Facility

Following the recent visit of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan to Saint Petersburg, the European Union (EU) has reportedly removed a program from its agenda aimed at assisting Armenia. This program was said to be akin to the European Peace Facility that has been significantly aiding Ukraine. This revelation was made by Stepan Grigoryan, the chairman of the Analytical Centre on Globalization and Regional Cooperation, in an interview.

European Peace Facility: A Boon for Ukraine

The European Peace Facility, as highlighted by Grigoryan, has been a major contributor to Ukraine’s defense efforts. Providing tens of billions of dollars in weapons and ammunition, this facility has played a crucial role in Ukraine’s ongoing struggles. However, the recent development indicates a different stance towards Armenia.

Armenia’s Stance on the Cancelation

When questioned about this development, Arman Yeghoyan, a member of Armenia’s National Assembly and Chair of the Standing Committee on European Integration, denied any cancellation of a joint program with the EU. He stated that the ‘Ukrainian facility,’ a term often misconstrued, refers to a project solely aimed at restoring Ukraine’s civil infrastructure and is worth approximately 50 billion US dollars. It has no connection whatsoever with Armenia.

EU’s Ongoing Assistance to Armenia

Yeghoyan further emphasized that a number of other assistance programs and packages for Armenia are currently underway with the EU. To his knowledge, none of these have been canceled. This statement goes a long way to clarify the confusion surrounding EU’s assistance to Armenia, shedding light on the continued cooperation between the two.

Armenia Europe International Relations
author

Momen Zellmi

Momen Zellmi stands out as an esteemed political commentator, researcher, and diplomatic counselor. With a doctorate in Language Policy, he has helmed editorial roles at key regional news outlets such as KomalNews, Shrova Agency, and Zanko Kurd. Zellmi's compelling articles have caught the eye of international audiences, solidifying his reputation in journalism. Among his acclaimed publications are two insightful books: "Islamic Jihadists in the Middle East" and "ISIS: Origins and Trajectory." These tomes cast a discerning light on the ascendancy and sway of radical groups in the Middle East, unearthing their deep-seated objectives and game plans. Given his profound understanding of Middle Eastern political intricacies, Zellmi proves an invaluable correspondent for any newsroom.

