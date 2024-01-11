EU Drops Support Program for Armenia Similar to Ukraine’s European Peace Facility

Following the recent visit of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan to Saint Petersburg, the European Union (EU) has reportedly removed a program from its agenda aimed at assisting Armenia. This program was said to be akin to the European Peace Facility that has been significantly aiding Ukraine. This revelation was made by Stepan Grigoryan, the chairman of the Analytical Centre on Globalization and Regional Cooperation, in an interview.

European Peace Facility: A Boon for Ukraine

The European Peace Facility, as highlighted by Grigoryan, has been a major contributor to Ukraine’s defense efforts. Providing tens of billions of dollars in weapons and ammunition, this facility has played a crucial role in Ukraine’s ongoing struggles. However, the recent development indicates a different stance towards Armenia.

Armenia’s Stance on the Cancelation

When questioned about this development, Arman Yeghoyan, a member of Armenia’s National Assembly and Chair of the Standing Committee on European Integration, denied any cancellation of a joint program with the EU. He stated that the ‘Ukrainian facility,’ a term often misconstrued, refers to a project solely aimed at restoring Ukraine’s civil infrastructure and is worth approximately 50 billion US dollars. It has no connection whatsoever with Armenia.

EU’s Ongoing Assistance to Armenia

Yeghoyan further emphasized that a number of other assistance programs and packages for Armenia are currently underway with the EU. To his knowledge, none of these have been canceled. This statement goes a long way to clarify the confusion surrounding EU’s assistance to Armenia, shedding light on the continued cooperation between the two.