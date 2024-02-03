Armenia's Political Landscape: Challenges in Government Formation and Power Retention

Political scientist Alexander Iskandaryan presented an in-depth analysis of the political situation in Armenia at a recent press conference, underscoring the challenges facing Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and the implications for the country's stability. His keen observations reveal a complex political landscape, marked by intense negotiations, potential shifts in power, and the daunting task of government formation.

Prime Minister's Dilemma

Iskandaryan highlighted the urgent need for Pashinyan to assemble a cohesive government to secure the necessary backing in Parliament. Despite Pashinyan's popularity, he is encircled by a cadre that is relatively inexperienced in governance, with many having backgrounds as rally leaders. This deficiency in political savvy poses a significant hurdle for the Prime Minister, Iskandaryan pointed out.

Republican Party's Struggle for Relevance

Meanwhile, the Republican Party of Armenia (RPA) is wrestling to retain its influence following the resignation of its leader, Serzh Sargsyan. While the party succumbed to pressure on May 8, its current focus is on unity and maintaining a foothold in Parliament. This internal struggle within the RPA reflects the broader power dynamics at play in Armenia's political arena.

Snap Elections and Electoral Code Revisions

The possibility of snap parliamentary elections was also broached by Iskandaryan, noting ongoing discussions around alterations to the Electoral Code. However, he anticipates that elections will not be held in the immediate future, attributing this to expected opposition from the RPA and the need for time to untangle these complex issues. Pashinyan may find himself in a position where he must negotiate or resort to street pressure to garner the requisite support in Parliament, Iskandaryan suggested.

Armenia-NATO Relations and Regional Stability

In related news, NATO representative Javier Colomina emphasized the necessity of lasting peace and the resumption of peace talks between Armenia and Azerbaijan. He also highlighted NATO's support for normalizing relations based on principles of territorial integrity and sovereignty. These sentiments underscore the broader regional challenges Armenia faces as it works towards political stability.