Armenia's Explosive Trade Growth with EEU Members, Prime Minister Assumes Union Presidency

In 2023, a substantial increase of 39% was observed in the trade turnover between Armenia and its Eurasian Economic Union (EEU) member counterparts, reaching a staggering $7.8 billion. This remarkable growth was brought to light during a meeting of the EEU in Kazakhstan by none other than the Armenian Prime Minister, Nikol Pashinyan.

Significant Growth in Trade

During his address, Pashinyan underscored that exports from Armenia witnessed a 40.8% upsurge, while imports swelled by 37.5%. The Prime Minister's revelations underscore the robust growth in Armenia's commerce with EEU member nations, reflecting the potential for further economic integration and cooperation within the Union.

Emphasizing Industrial Cooperation

Prime Minister Pashinyan didn't just stop at presenting the numbers. He stressed the need for bolstering industrial cooperation, forging new business connections, and the development of transnational digital services and data exchange. These, he emphasized, were of paramount importance and should be considered as key priorities for the EEU.

Armenia's Leadership in EEU

Armenia is not just a participant but has taken the reins of the EEU, assuming presidency for the year 2024. Prime Minister Pashinyan used his visit to Kazakhstan to preside over the prime ministerial meeting of the EEU on February 2. He also expressed the necessity for a common energy market within the EEU, emphasizing the benefits it would bring to member states and highlighting the importance of seeking compromise agreements to achieve this goal.