Armenia's current leadership, under the guidance of President Serzh Sargsyan, Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan, and Defense Minister Vigen Sargsyan, has received a vote of confidence from Gagik Harutyunyan, director of the influential Noravank scientific-educational foundation. Harutyunyan, at a recent press conference, argued against a need for changes in the country's top leadership, citing significant progress in Armenia's economic sector.

Leadership Continuity Advocated

Harutyunyan praised President Sargsyan's political acumen and Prime Minister Karapetyan's economic expertise. He also commended Defense Minister Sargsyan's contributions. His endorsement comes amidst a backdrop of Armenia’s export growth and the establishment of solar stations and the Big Data Center.

Gap in Scientific Advancement Acknowledged

Harutyunyan did acknowledge a significant gap in scientific advancement within Armenia's product range and the country's lag in scientific-technological development compared to its neighbors. Despite this, he highlighted the societal interest in research and development, a beacon of hope for the nation's future.

Progress in International Arena

Armenia's progress in the international arena was another point touched upon by Harutyunyan. He specifically mentioned an agreement with the European Union, demonstrating the country's persistent efforts towards global integration. Regarding the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, Harutyunyan did not foresee imminent progress in the settlement process, but also maintained that large-scale military actions were unlikely.

The country's economic progress has been noteworthy. According to recent reports, the economic activity index grew around 12% in the first half of 2022, driven primarily by services, contributing to a growth of 26.9%. This is despite the anticipated negative impact from the Russian economy and the Russian-Ukrainian conflict.

Armenia's High-Tech Industry: A Rising Star

Another area of significant progress is Armenia's high-tech industry. Following the revolution in 2018 and a consequent decrease in corruption, the sector has seen sharp growth rates over the past two years. The country now boasts of a developed High-Tech Industry sector, a strategic vision, and the creation of the Science and Technology Development Council. The rise of this sector has been the topic of discussion among key government officials, industry leaders, and international representatives.