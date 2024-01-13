Armenian Serviceman Goes Missing in Extreme Weather Conditions; Search Operations Ongoing

In a concerning turn of events, an Armenian serviceman identified as B. M., attached to a military unit of the Armenian Ministry of Defense, has gone missing. The incident took place on January 13th during transit from a combat position to his permanent base. This unfortunate occurrence coincided with extreme weather conditions, characterized by a severe snowstorm and dense fog.

Search and Rescue Operations Underway

Following B. M.’s disappearance, immediate and extensive search and rescue operations were launched. Despite the ongoing adverse weather conditions, these efforts persist unabated. All necessary measures are being implemented to locate and safely recover the missing serviceman.

An Unsettling Backdrop

This incident occurs in the backdrop of a tense situation in the region. Over the past few years, the Republic of Armenia and Azerbaijan have experienced strained relations, marked by incidents of violence and conflict. Most notably, a September 2023 Azerbaijani attack resulted in the tragic loss of 223 lives, including five children, in Nagorno Karabakh. The aftermath of this attack saw the capture of 55 Armenians, of which only 23 have been acknowledged by Baku. However, in a recent development, 31 servicemen captured between 2020 and 2023, along with one serviceman taken captive in September, were released from Azerbaijani captivity.

Steps Towards Peace

In recent months, observers have noted preliminary steps towards a formal peace agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan. Last week, negotiators from both countries led a meeting of their nations’ border delimitation commissions and agreed to intensify future dialogue. A prisoner exchange took place on December 13th, with Azerbaijan releasing 32 Armenian servicemen and Armenia freeing two Azerbaijanis, a move hailed by European Council President Charles Michel as a significant breakthrough in Armenian and Azerbaijani relations.