Armenian Genocide Discourse Silenced in Erdogan's Reign of Fear

Ruben Safrastyan, esteemed expert on Turkish studies and Director of the Oriental Institute of the National Academy of Sciences of Armenia, recently shed light on the escalating fear climate in Turkey and its detrimental effect on the discourse regarding the Armenian Genocide. According to Safrastyan, the attempted coup in 2016 has resulted in President Erdogan tightening his grip on power and intensifying pressure on Turkish society, thereby silencing many voices that previously dared to discuss the Armenian Genocide.

Erdogan's Reign of Fear

This heightened atmosphere of fear has effectively muzzled Turkish society members who once had the freedom to broach the subject of the Armenian Genocide. Safrastyan predicts that Erdogan's policy of pressure will only escalate this trend of suppressing discourse on the genocide.

International Recognition of the Armenian Genocide

Switching gears, Safrastyan weighed in on the recent international recognition of the Armenian Genocide. He pointed out that such recognition often occurs during strained relations between Turkey and the recognizing country. However, he also underscored that recognition is not purely political; it is intrinsically tied to the broader goal of preventing genocides.

The Muslim World's Stance

Interestingly, Safrastyan shed light on the fact that recognition efforts seem to be spreading to the Muslim world, with some Arab countries beginning to address the issue. Expressing hope, he said that these countries might prioritize acknowledging the crime against humanity over their religious ties with Turkey.

Armenia and the Issue of Reparations

In conclusion, Safrastyan advised that Armenia should pursue reparations in a consistent and well-founded manner. He emphasized the importance of picking the right political moment to advance this cause, underscoring the significance of the issue at hand.