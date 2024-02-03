Armenia Reports 39% Increase in Trade with EEU States, Calls for Common Energy Market

In 2023, Armenia saw a substantial increase in trade turnover with fellow Eurasian Economic Union (EEU) member states, marking a growth of 39% compared to the previous year and totaling approximately $7.8 billion. Nikol Pashinyan, the Prime Minister of Armenia, shared these figures during an EEU meeting in Kazakhstan. He underscored that Armenian exports rose by 40.8%, with imports showing a 37.5% rise.

Enhancing Industrial Cooperation and Building New Business Relationships

Pashinyan stressed the need for the EEU to concentrate on improving industrial collaboration, fostering new business connections, and establishing trade and data exchange in transnational digital services as its top priorities. These efforts are expected to further strengthen the ties among EEU member states and stimulate economic growth.

Armenia Assumes EEU Presidency

Armenia will hold the presidency of the EEU for 2024, a position that allows it to influence the Union's agenda and priorities. This position was announced during Pashinyan's visit to Kazakhstan, where he chaired the EEU prime ministerial meeting on February 2.

Call for a Common Energy Market

During the EEU Intergovernmental Council meeting, Pashinyan proposed the creation of a common energy market within the Union. He elucidated the benefits it would provide to member states, including potential economic development, welfare improvement, and energy security. He envisioned the possibility of a fully operational common energy market by 2025.