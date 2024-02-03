In 2017, Armenia fortified its defense sector, marking a significant milestone in its history. Political scientist Hrant Melik-Shahnazaryan highlighted the nation's advancements in armaments and border security. The entire length of the border was fortified with state-of-the-art equipment and monitoring devices, leading to substantial changes at the frontline. This strategic move played a pivotal role in the maintenance of peace and security, contributing to a more stable geopolitical landscape.

Army Reforms and the Balance of Power

Armenian President addressed the need for drastic solutions for Army reforms to tip the military balance in Armenia's favor. The aim was to ensure that the nation's defense capabilities were not only robust but also efficient and modern. This pivot in defense strategy was seen as a proactive measure against any potential threats, emphasising that peace through strength was a key guiding principle.

A Shift in Diplomatic Stance

Of equal importance was the shift in Armenia's diplomatic posture during negotiation processes, particularly concerning territorial concessions. This change was first voiced at the Armenia-Diaspora forum by Foreign Minister Edward Nalbandian and later by President Serzh Sargsyan. The political leadership signaled a readiness to negotiate, but with a firm stance on concessions that would not compromise the security of the Nagorno-Karabakh Republic, especially given Azerbaijan's continued anti-Armenian policies.

Resilience in the Face of Rejection

The content highlights Armenia's readiness to sign a nonaggression pact with Azerbaijan, alongside offering guarantees, a move that was unfortunately met with rejection by Azerbaijan. Despite the demands and rejections from both sides regarding territorial concessions and the peace treaty, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan displayed resilience. His emphasis on strengthening the army and ensuring the security of the country was a diplomatic tool of its own, underscoring the importance of a strong and combat-ready army for achieving legitimate goals and maintaining the internationally recognized borders of Armenia.