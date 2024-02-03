April 9, 2018, marked a significant turning point in the political landscape of Armenia, as Dr. Armen Sarkissian assumed his role as the fourth President of the country. The inauguration ceremony, which heralded the dawn of a new era for Armenia, saw Sarkissian take the Oath of Allegiance in the presence of his immediate family and a host of global guests. As he pledged to honor his responsibilities towards the Armenian nation during his decade-long tenure, the air was thick with anticipation of an impending wave of change and progress.

From London to Leadership

Prior to his presidential appointment, Sarkissian had been serving as the Ambassador in London. His departure speech to the Armenian community in the United Kingdom underscored his belief in the transformative power of education over prosecution in addressing the pervasive culture of corruption. This perspective, coupled with his extensive global network, is expected to sow the seeds of international collaborations and strategic projects that will bear fruit for Armenia.

A Presidency of Promise

Sarkissian's ascension to the presidency promises to bring about improvements for Armenians both at home and in the diaspora, including the region of Artsakh. His leadership is seen as a beacon of hope that will usher in unity, safety, peace, and financial security for the Armenian people. The Sarkissian era is anticipated to inspire optimism among the youth and catalyze a brighter future for Armenia.

Constitutional Changes and Controversy

However, Sarkissian's inauguration was not without controversy. It signified the implementation of the contentious 2015 constitutional amendments, transforming Armenia into a parliamentary republic with a bolstered prime minister. Critics argue that these reforms were engineered to augment the power of former president, Serzh Sarkisian. Now, Armen Sarkissian, elected for a single term of seven years, is expected to mainly endorse the decisions made by the prime minister.

In conclusion, while the future of Armenia under Sarkissian's presidency is viewed with a hopeful lens, the shadow of the controversial constitutional changes remains. Only time will reveal the true impact of these transformations on the political, social, and economic fabric of Armenia.