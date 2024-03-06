2024 ARS Gala: Sarians, Chamlians, Youredjians Lead With Major Donations for Global Support

The Armenian Relief Society of Western USA Regional Executive's Gala, set to take place on March 10 at the L.A. Banquets Landmark Hall in Mission Hills, promises to be a night of significant philanthropic impact, thanks to major donations from renowned community members. Mike and Evelina Sarian, Anoush Chamlian, and Mr. and Mrs. Jack and Zarig Youredjian have collectively contributed $115,000 in support of the ARS's mission to aid those facing life's most daunting challenges, both locally and abroad.

Generous Donations to Drive Impactful Programs

This year, the Gala has received exceptional support, with the Sarian family leading the way with a $50,000 donation, followed by the Chamlian family's $40,000 contribution in memory of Vahan Chamlian, and the Youredjian family's $25,000 gift. These substantial contributions will bolster the ARS's diverse range of programs, including social services, educational initiatives, and international aid efforts, specifically targeting the needs of communities in Lebanon and Syria, and supporting families from Artsakh in Armenia.

Spotlight on Major Sponsors and Their Commitment

Dr. Sarian, a healthcare executive known for his dedication to community service, and Anoush Chamlian, a long-standing ARS member with decades of program support, alongside the Youredjians, symbolize the deep-rooted commitment within the Armenian community to uplift and aid those in dire need. Their generosity highlights the critical role of individual and family contributions in sustaining the ARS's humanitarian efforts across the globe.

A Night of Inspiration and Solidarity

The Gala will not only serve as a fundraising event but also as a celebration of Armenian culture and communal solidarity, featuring performances by Arabo Ispiryan, Christine Pepelyan, Lilu-Lilit Ghukasyan, Darren Chilingirian, and Haykuhi Babakhanyan. This gathering of supporters, including ARS chapters and individual donors, will participate in a candle lighting ceremony, symbolizing hope and unity in supporting the ARS's mission. The event represents a unique opportunity for the community to come together, contribute to a noble cause, and ensure the continuation of vital ARS programs locally and internationally.