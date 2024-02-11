Argentina's First Female Saint: Mama Antula's Canonization and Pope's Call for Compassion

Pope Francis, in a spirit-stirring and historic event, canonized Argentina's first female saint today. Maria Antonia de San Jose de Paz y Figueroa, fondly known as Mama Antula, was elevated to sainthood in a vibrant ceremony at St. Peter's Basilica. The Pope, in his homily, emphasized compassion, love, and healing as tools to counteract the suffering and prejudice associated with leprosy.

A Canonization of Firsts

In an atmosphere alive with reverence and anticipation, Pope Francis conducted the canonization mass on February 11, 2024. Among the attendees were Argentine President Javier Milei, his sister and Secretary General of the Presidency Karina Milei, Foreign Minister Diana Mondino, Interior Minister Guillermo Francos, and Minister of Human Capital Sandra Pettovello. Following the mass, a jubilant crowd of Argentine pilgrims gathered in St. Peter's Square for Pope Francis' customary Sunday noon blessing.

A Call for Compassion and Healing

During the canonization mass, Pope Francis delivered a powerful address, condemning 'radical individualism' as a 'virus.' He urged for compassion and healing towards the poor and outcasts, drawing parallels to the suffering and social isolation experienced by those afflicted with leprosy. The Pope's message resonated deeply with the congregation, echoing Maria Antonia's fervor, courage, and devotion to Saint Joseph and Saint Gaetano Thiene.

A Meeting of Minds

Argentine President Javier Milei, who had previously criticized the Pope, attended the ceremony, symbolizing a shift in his stance. Milei is scheduled to have a private audience with the Pope on Monday, a meeting that holds significant implications for the future of Argentine-Vatican relations. The Pope also expressed his longing to visit Argentina, his homeland, for the first time since his election in 2013.

As the sun set over the Vatican, the echoes of the Pope's message of compassion and healing lingered in the air. Today, Maria Antonia de San Jose de Paz y Figueroa, Mama Antula, takes her place among the saints, a beacon of hope and inspiration for Argentina and the world. Her legacy, much like the Pope's call for empathy and love, serves as a reminder of the transformative power of faith and compassion in a world often marred by division and suffering.