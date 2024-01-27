Wildfire Engulfs Argentina's UNESCO World Heritage Site, Los Alerces National Park

In the heart of Argentina's Patagonia region, a ferocious wildfire is currently ravaging Los Alerces National Park, a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The blaze, which erupted on Saturday, has been declared 'out of control' by Mario Cardenas, the leader of the park's fire brigade. An alarming 600 hectares (approx. 1500 acres) of the park have been swallowed by the flames, affecting the native forest and threatening the park's unique biodiversity.

The Battle Against the Flames

The firefighting crew, composed of brigade members and local firefighters, is engaging in an arduous battle against the wildfire under challenging weather conditions. The adversaries? Strong winds and high temperatures, which are fueling the flames and posing significant obstacles to the firefighting efforts. Aerial support has been activated, with helicopters and hydrant planes being deployed to quell the fire.

Threat to Nearby Communities

Adding to the gravity of the situation, two towns in close proximity to the park are under the potential threat of the wildfire. As the fire continues to rage, efforts are being doubled to protect these communities from the advancing flames. With roads closed and a special weather forecast issued to aid control and security activities, the situation remains critical. The firefighting efforts are being further complicated by a prolonged dry spell, with no rainfall reported in the area for the past 60 days.

Implications for the National Park

The wildfire poses a significant threat to the natural environment of Los Alerces National Park. The park, which sprawls over an impressive 188,379 hectares with a buffer zone of approximately 207,313 hectares, is home to a rich variety of endemic and endangered species. The blaze has already consumed species such as ñire, laura, cohiue, cane, and lenga. The park was declared a World Heritage Site by UNESCO in 2017, a testament to its unique biodiversity and ecological significance.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown, and there is no information on any casualties or the extent of the damage beyond the areas already affected. As the firefighters continue their battle against the flames, the world watches with bated breath, hoping that the wildfire can be controlled before it inflicts further harm on this precious natural habitat and the nearby communities.