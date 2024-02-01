Ushuaia on Course for Record-Breaking Cruise Season Amid Infrastructure and Environmental Advancements

Ushuaia, the capital of Argentina's Tierra del Fuego province, is on course for a potential record-breaking cruise season, with an expected 590 ship calls and an estimated 250,000 visitors, including both passengers and crew. This surge in activity is largely credited to the port's recent 124-meter extension, a significant enhancement that has eased vessel logistics and enabled the city to host more and larger ships, visually transforming the city's coastline.

Ushuaia: A Top South American Cruise Port

Roberto Murcia, the head of the province's ports corporation, extolled the port’s ranking as one of the top three cruise ports in South America, a distinction it shares with the likes of Rio de Janeiro and Buenos Aires. This achievement, according to Murcia, is a testament to the successful collaboration between the public and private sectors, which has not only improved infrastructure but also boosted the local economy. With the current momentum, the local economy is projected to grow by about 10% annually.

A Sustainable Approach to Maritime Tourism

Murcia also brought up Ushuaia's competition with Chile's Punta Arenas, particularly in the realm of Antarctic cruises. He emphasized Ushuaia's more environmentally conscious approach to tourism, contrasting it with Chile’s policy of combining air and sea travel for Antarctic tourism—a practice believed to have a greater environmental impact. Ushuaia's maritime tourism from Tierra del Fuego, on the other hand, operates under stricter environmental regulations.

Local Pride in Ushuaia's Growth and Recognition

The cruise industry's growth in Ushuaia and the international recognition of the city's infrastructure investments and environmental efforts have been sources of pride and satisfaction for the local community and industry stakeholders. The city's commitment to sustainable practices and its consistent efforts to enhance the cruise tourism experience have set it apart as a premier destination in South America. The anticipated record-breaking cruise season is a testament to Ushuaia's strategic investments and dedicated commitment to sustainable tourism.