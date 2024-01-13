Rosetti Marino Completes Key Components for Fenix Gas Development Project

In a significant stride towards bolstering Argentina’s energy infrastructure, Rosetti Marino, an Italian engineering behemoth, has announced the completion of key components for the Fenix wellhead platform. The elements, namely the jacket and topside, are currently en route to their ultimate destination in Tierra del Fuego, Argentina. This development marks a crucial stage in the execution of the engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) contract awarded by Total Energies in 2022.

Groundbreaking Structures for the Fenix Project

The Fenix platform’s jacket, a robust four-legged structure weighing 1,537 tons, is engineered for installation at a water depth of approximately 71 meters. This structure is not just a feat of engineering but also a marvel of integrated functionality. It comes equipped with necessary infrastructure, including piles, a disposal tube, anodes, and pre-installed risers and J-tubes. Furthermore, it incorporates provisions for future subsea wells.

In parallel, the topside, a structure weighing 1,385 tons, was meticulously loaded onto the heavy transport vessel Interocean II. This vessel embarked on its journey towards Argentina on January 8, as reported by Rosetti Marino.

A Milestone for Gas Development

The Fenix gas development project, operated by TotalEnergies with a 37.5% stake via its affiliate Total Austral, is a collaboration with partners WintershallDea and Pan American Sur. The field, situated 60 km offshore of Tierra del Fuego, is set to be exploited through three horizontal wells. Natural gas from this field will be transported to the Véga Pléyade platform, also managed by TotalEnergies, via a 35-kilometer pipeline.

This ambitious project forecasts commencement of production in early 2025. Once operational, the platform is expected to yield an impressive output of 10 million cubic meters of natural gas per day. This output is equivalent to 70,000 barrels of oil, underscoring the project’s potential to significantly augment Argentina’s energy supply.

Investment and Impact

The development of the Fenix field represents an investment of approximately $706 million. This substantial financial commitment underscores the strategic importance of this project in bolstering Argentina’s energy infrastructure and enhancing its capacity to meet growing energy needs. As this project progresses, it is anticipated to generate both direct and indirect economic benefits, contributing to the region’s overall economic growth and resilience.