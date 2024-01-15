en English
Antarctica

Rare White Gentoo Penguin Spotted in Antarctica Amid Global Events

By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 14, 2024 at 8:30 pm EST
A rare sighting of a predominantly white Gentoo penguin has been documented at the Gabriel Gonzalez Videla base in Antarctica. This unusual spectacle is attributed to the genetic condition known as leucism, leading to a partial loss of pigmentation. Unlike albinism, leucism does not affect the eye color, thus, distinguishing such creatures from their albino counterparts.

Leucism: A Rare Genetic Condition

Leucism is a recessive condition, which makes such occurrences uncommon. The practically all-white Gentoo penguin was spotted on January 4th, a sight that left the observer, Hugo Alejandro Harros Guerra, amazed and captivated. Gentoo penguins typically possess black and white feathers, making this leucistic specimen a rare find. However, the condition could make the penguin more visible to predators due to its lack of usual camouflage.

Penguins and Twinning

While twinning in penguins is not a common phenomenon, it does occur under certain circumstances. Factors such as the species of penguins, the age of the parents, and environmental conditions play a crucial role. On average, it is estimated that around 1-2% of penguin couples have twin chicks in a given breeding season. Despite this, penguins invest substantial energy in raising their chicks, making the prospect of twins extremely rare. Some famous instances of penguin twins include the first recorded set of Emperor penguin twins.

Other Significant Events Around the World

In other developments around the globe, an armed group held journalists at gunpoint during a break-in at a TV studio in Guayaquil. Argentina witnessed mass protests in Buenos Aires, in spite of governmental warnings. The country also saw the rise of far-right libertarian Javier Milei, who emerged victorious in the presidential elections with his radical proposals. Meanwhile, Santos, the former football club of the legendary Pele, faced relegation for the first time in over a century, sparking riots. Joint operations between Colombia and Brazil led to the demolition of 19 illegal gold mining sites in the Amazon, a move aimed at safeguarding the region’s biodiversity. Other incidents include a pop star struggling to perform in extreme heat, Mexico commemorating ‘Día de los Muertos’, a Spanish World Cup winner taking a fall off a stage, a hurricane striking Acapulco, a church roof collapse in Ciudad Madero resulting in casualties, wildlife encounters in ecological parks, and Brazil’s Supreme Court upholding indigenous land rights. A timelapse video captured a unique weather phenomenon in Caxias do Sul, and a big cat was rescued, believed to have been a victim of the illegal wildlife trade.

Antarctica Argentina Brazil
Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

