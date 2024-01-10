Pope Francis to Preside Over Canonization of Argentina's First Female Saint

In a historic event slated for February 11, Pope Francis will preside over the canonization Mass of Blessed María Antonia of St. Joseph, who is set to become Argentina's first female saint. The Mass will be held at St. Peter's Basilica, a focal point of religious reverence for Catholics worldwide.

María Antonia: A Life of Devotion and Service

Born in 1730 in northern Argentina, María Antonia dedicated her life to the service of God and humanity. She emphasized the essence of Ignatian spirituality and founded the House for Spiritual Exercises in Buenos Aires. Her tireless efforts in caring for the sick and the poor, coupled with her unwavering devotion to God, marked her as a luminary in the annals of Argentinian religious history. María Antonia passed away in 1799, and her final resting place has since become a popular pilgrimage destination for devotees.

Path to Sainthood

María Antonia's journey to sainthood began with her proclamation as 'Venerable' by Pope Benedict XVI in 2010. This was followed by her beatification by Pope Francis in 2016. The canonization, marking the final step in recognizing a Catholic as a saint, comes after the acknowledgment of a miracle attributed to María Antonia. This significant event underlines her enduring legacy and impact on the Catholic faith, particularly in Argentina.

Pope Francis' Liturgical Schedule

In addition to the canonization Mass, Pope Francis' liturgical schedule for the next two months includes a series of other significant events. These encompass the celebration of the Sunday of the Word of God, the feast of the Conversion of St. Paul, Candlemas, and the commencement of the Lenten season.