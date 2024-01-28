Pope Francis Advocates for Civilians and Humanitarian Aid Amid Conflicts

In a profound address to the public following the Angelus prayer in St Peter's Square, Pope Francis underscored the importance of respecting civilians caught in the throes of conflict. Labeling wars as catastrophes for the people involved and defeats for humanity, he reflected the global community's weariness with conflicts.

Plea for Myanmar

Pope Francis highlighted the urgent need for humanitarian aid in Myanmar. The country has been in turmoil since the military coup in 2021, leading to clashes with ethnic minority armies. The Pope emphasized that the people of Myanmar should not be deprived of humanitarian aid due to the ongoing conflict.

Concerns Over the Middle East

The Pope also addressed the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas, emphasizing the need for civilian respect in the Middle East. He stressed that peace could not be achieved at the expense of innocent lives, urging for an immediate halt to violence.

Ukraine's Unending Struggle

Further, Pope Francis acknowledged the suffering of individuals in Ukraine amidst its own challenges. He called for global solidarity and support towards Ukraine, urging the international community to step up their efforts in providing humanitarian aid.

Relief Over Hostages' Release in Haiti

In addition to these concerns, the Pope also expressed relief over the release of a group of hostages in Haiti, including six nuns. The hostages were freed after almost a week in captivity, a situation that the Pope had previously addressed, calling for their release.