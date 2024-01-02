Northern Patagonia: The New Frontier in Sustainable Luxury Tourism

In recent years, the windswept landscapes of Patagonia, an expansive region shared by Argentina and Chile at the southernmost tip of South America, have been drawing an ever-growing crowd of intrepid tourists. An authentic, raw experience is on offer, and with Argentine Patagonia already welcoming nearly four million overnight visitors in 2022, the focus is now shifting to the lesser-known Northern Patagonia.

From African Safaris to Patagonian Wilderness

Companies like Extraordinary Journeys, traditionally known for their African safaris, are now turning their attention to this untamed region. New itineraries are putting the spotlight on Northern Patagonia’s wide-open spaces and pristine wilderness, offering a unique blend of adventure and luxury.

Untouched Parks Offering Exclusive Experiences

Northern Patagonia parks, such as the Carretera Austral and the Patagonia National Park, have so far remained under the radar for most, and therein lies their allure. These havens of biodiversity promise a more exclusive and sustainable luxury experience.

Legacy of the North Face Founder

The existence of the Patagonia National Park owes much to Douglas Tompkins, founder of The North Face, who donated land for rewilding and conservation purposes. The 13-room Explora Lodge within the park epitomizes sustainable luxury tourism. Here, expert-guided excursions meet communal dining experiences, offering a unique way of connecting with the environment and fellow explorers.

Eco-friendly Stays Amidst Untamed Nature

In the same vein, the Mallin Colorado Ecolodge offers a unique stay with a focus on nature and a safari-like feel. The region’s tourism is ideally suited for active travelers and is well-positioned for environmentally friendly initiatives, thanks to the foundation laid by Tompkins’ conservation efforts.

However, the vastness of the region and the complexity of logistics make tour companies a popular choice for visitors seeking a balanced blend of luxury and efficiency. As Northern Patagonia continues to gain attention, it’s clear that this emerging travel destination offers a profound connection to the natural world, a testament to the enduring spirit of exploration and the growing importance of sustainable tourism practices.