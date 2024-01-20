Mega-Bill Controversy in Argentina: The Battle for Seed Sovereignty

On January 17, 2024, the plenary of commissions in Argentina was imbued with a sense of urgency and apprehension. In the spotlight was a mega-bill proposed by the Milei's government, titled "Bases and Points of Departure for the Freedom of Argentines." An intimidating document, it encompasses a whopping 664 articles that could induce sweeping changes across numerous laws, impacting various sectors of the population. Among these proposed changes, one has emerged as a particularly contentious issue - Argentina's proposed accession to the UPOV 91.

Advertisment

What is UPOV 91?

The UPOV 91 is an international convention that grants intellectual property rights over seeds to large multinational corporations. In the eyes of more than 1,400 organizations who are vociferously opposing this move, this spells a potential disaster. These organizations, backed by the Red Calisas (Network of Free Chairs of Food Sovereignty and Related Collectives), have publicly declared their rejection of Argentina's accession to UPOV 91.

The Threat to Farmers' Rights

Advertisment

Representing the Red Calisas, Marcos Ezequiel Filardi illuminated the potential implications of UPOV 91. He emphasized that the convention would severely restrict farmers' rights, particularly their right to use their seed stocks. Furthermore, it could potentially lead to the modification of the current Seed Law to align with the provisions of UPOV 91.

Controlling Seeds, Controlling Food Supply

The organizations perceive that controlling seeds is tantamount to controlling the food supply. As such, they are demanding that the National Congress reject the article pertaining to UPOV 91 in the omnibus bill. This, they believe, is essential to protect the food sovereignty of the Argentinian people. Filardi invoked the sentiment that seeds are a common heritage and should remain at the service of humanity, a principle that his collective vows to uphold. The debate on Argentina's mega-bill, thus, has transformed into a battleground for seed sovereignty.