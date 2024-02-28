Massive Strike Disrupts Air Travel in Argentina, Over 300 Flights Cancelled

In a significant blow to air travel, a widespread strike at Ministro Pistarini Aerodrome in Ezeiza, Argentina, has led to the cancellation of over 300 flights, leaving tens of thousands of passengers stranded. The industrial action, spearheaded by various aeronautical unions including the Association of Aeronautical Personnel (APA), the Airline Pilots Association (APLA), and the Union of Superior and Professional Personnel of Airline Companies (UPSA), is a protest against inadequate wage increases amidst soaring inflation rates.

Advertisment

Strike Sparks Major Travel Disruption

The strike action, called in response to a prolonged salary dispute, has seen Aerolineas Argentinas, JetSmart, and Latam suspend operations, significantly impacting flight schedules across the country. Despite efforts by American Airlines and FlyBondi to maintain some level of service through the use of their own personnel, the industrial action has affected approximately 35,000 passengers, with Aerolineas Argentinas alone cancelling 331 flights. This move has forced thousands to either reschedule or suspend their travel plans, as unions push back against what they view as an insufficient 12-percent salary increase for March, arguing it does not match the 70 percent wage gap compared to the inflation rate.

Government and Union Stalemate

Advertisment

The deadlock between the unions and the Ministry of Economy, stemming from the latter's refusal to engage in dialogue, has exacerbated the situation. The unions' demand for a 16-percent increase by March was met with a firm 12-percent offer from the authorities, leading to a complete shutdown of operations by several major airlines at Jorge Newbery and Ezeiza Airport. The strike is part of broader labor unrest within the country, with sectors such as train drivers and educators also demonstrating against the economic policies under Javier Milei's government.

Implications for the Future of Air Travel in Argentina

This industrial action not only disrupts immediate travel plans but also raises concerns about the long-term effects on Argentina's aviation sector and its economy. The strike underscores the growing discontent among workers as they grapple with the country's economic challenges. As airlines implement flexible policies to assist affected passengers, the outcome of this dispute could set a precedent for future negotiations between labor unions and the government, potentially leading to more stable and equitable wage adjustments in alignment with the cost of living.