India Reinforces Green Energy Ambitions with Lithium Mining Agreement with Argentina

India's quest for energy security and its green energy ambitions have led to a landmark agreement with Argentina, centered on the exploration and mining of lithium. The significant pact was brokered through Khanij Bidesh India Ltd (KABIL), a joint venture between NALCO, Hindustan Copper (HCL), and Mineral Exploration Corporation Limited (MECL). The venture plans to set up a branch office in Catamarca, Argentina, investing approximately Rs 200 crore in the project.

Advertisment

Exploring the 'Lithium Triangle'

Argentina, along with Chile and Bolivia, forms the 'Lithium Triangle,' accounting for over half of the world's lithium resources. The exploration will concentrate on five lithium brine blocks in Argentina's Catamarca province, spanning an estimated 15,703 hectares. This marks the first-ever lithium exploration and mining project undertaken by an Indian government company.

Strategic Move for India's Green Ambitions

Advertisment

Lithium, a critical mineral, is integral to India's green energy ambitions. It's a key component in electric vehicles (EV), lithium-ion batteries, and mobile phones. Currently, India imports the majority of its lithium supplies, with China being a significant source. This agreement, therefore, symbolizes a strategic move to diversify the supply chain and bolster domestic reserves of a crucial resource.

Global Net Zero Goals and Bilateral Ties

Prahlad Joshi, the Indian Union Minister for Coals and Mines, emphasized the global implications of the project. The consolidation of lithium supplies, he stated, would contribute to achieving Global Net Zero goals. The agreement not only strengthens India's resource security but also reinforces bilateral ties between India and Argentina, contributing to the sustainable development of the mining sector.