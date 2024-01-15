en English
Argentina

IMF Optimistic Over Argentina’s Economic Measures Amid Turmoil

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 5:37 am EST
IMF Optimistic Over Argentina’s Economic Measures Amid Turmoil

In a recent statement, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) expressed optimism over the political backing for Argentina’s latest economic measures. Julie Kozack, IMF spokeswoman, indicated that the global credit body anticipates the new policies implemented by Argentina to receive the requisite political support. These measures form part of Argentina’s attempts to stabilize its economy and comply with the financial guidelines and targets set by the IMF.

Argentina’s Economic Instability

Argentina’s economy has been marked by instability, with problems such as inflation, debt default, and currency devaluation. Collaborating with the IMF often requires the implementation of fiscal and monetary policies that can be politically sensitive. Kozack’s statements suggest that the IMF is keeping a close watch on the situation and highlights the crucial role of political consensus in guaranteeing the success of economic reforms.

Pontiff’s Visit Amid Economic Crisis

In the midst of this economic unrest, Pope Francis has expressed his desire to make his first visit to Argentina since his ordination as the pontiff. This announcement comes at a time when the country is grappling with triple-digit hyperinflation and escalating poverty. Argentina’s new President, Javier Milei, has formally invited the pontiff to the nation.

Global Investors and Argentine Bonds

Despite the economic turbulence, global investors have been raising their stakes in high-yielding government bonds in Argentina and other emerging markets. Policymakers’ promises of reform and diminishing default risks have motivated this strategy. Last year, this approach yielded a return of 18.5% for investors in emerging-market junk bonds, nearly triple the returns on investment-grade sovereign debt.

Argentina Economy International Relations
