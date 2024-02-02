Historic Surge in Energy Demand Triggers Power Outages in Argentina

On a scorching Thursday in Buenos Aires, where temperatures soared past 37 degrees Celsius, Argentina found itself grappling with an unprecedented surge in energy demand. The sudden escalation in consumption led to a ripple effect of power outages, leaving tens of thousands of users across the Buenos Aires Metropolitan Area in darkness.

Record-Breaking Energy Demand

At the peak of the sweltering day, energy demand clocked in at an all-time high of 29,601 megawatts, shattering the previous record of 29,105 megawatts set just last year, on March 13, 2023. The country's energy grid, already stretched thin, buckled under the strain as the blistering temperature persisted for consecutive nights, resulting in frequent power cuts.

Widespread Power Outages

Reports of blackouts echoed from various neighborhoods within Buenos Aires City and extended to numerous cities in Buenos Aires Province. The city's major energy providers, Edesur and Edenor, were inundated with complaints from a significant number of users left without power during this period of peak demand.

Importing Electricity: A Crisis Response

In a desperate bid to address the energy crisis, Argentina imported 2,441 megawatts of electricity on the previous record day from neighboring countries. Brazil shouldered the majority of this contribution. Despite this, the local generation park continued to experience pressure, with a staggering 7,448 megawatts unavailable from the thermal sector.

This energy crisis comes amidst a prolonged heatwave that has seen temperatures frequently crossing the 100-degree mark across the west and south of Argentina, causing soil moisture levels to decline. This heatwave is not only a challenge for the energy sector but also a threat to the country's crop conditions, particularly those in the reproductive and filling stages.