FilmSharks Strikes Big at EFM: International Deals for Iconic Argentine Thrillers

In the bustling corridors of the European Film Market (EFM), amidst a flurry of negotiations and premieres, Buenos Aires-based company FilmSharks has emerged as a beacon of cinematic triumph. With a slew of successful deals for several of its titles, including the spine-tingling Spanish horror 'The Boogeyman: The Origin of the Myth' and a 4K remastered version of the Argentine thriller classic 'Nine Queens', FilmSharks is redefining film distribution and sales on a global stage.

A New Chapter for 'Nine Queens' and 'The Boogeyman'

The air at EFM was thick with anticipation as FilmSharks unveiled its lineup. The spotlight shone brightly on 'The Boogeyman: The Origin of the Myth', a film that delves deep into the caverns of fear, and 'Nine Queens', a masterclass in suspense and intrigue. The latter, directed by the late Fabian Bielinsky, has been meticulously remastered in 4K, breathing new life into the 2000 classic that captivated audiences with its riveting plot twists and complex characters.

These titles have not only caught the eye but clinched deals with notable distributors. RUSIA CIS Nashe Kino, Amazon's Prime Video, and Antena 3 have all secured distribution rights, ensuring these films reach audiences far beyond their Argentine roots. Furthermore, a theatrical release in France through Eurozoom and a Latin American re-release via Disney's Star distribution for 'Nine Queens' underscore the enduring appeal of Bielinsky's work.

Expanding Horizons: Beyond Thrillers

While thrillers have been a focal point, FilmSharks' prowess extends into other genres. The documentary feature 'People's Cup', presented at EFM, has garnered acclaim back home in Argentina, showcasing the company's versatility in catering to diverse cinematic tastes. This ability to traverse genres effortlessly, from the dark corners of horror to the reflective realms of documentary cinema, highlights FilmSharks' strategic acumen in film distribution.

The Legacy of Fabian Bielinsky

Fabian Bielinsky's legacy looms large over this year's EFM. 'Nine Queens', his debut feature, not only placed him on the global cinematic map but also established a new benchmark for Argentine thrillers. Its 4K restoration and subsequent international distribution deals are a testament to Bielinsky's enduring influence. Despite his untimely demise, his films continue to captivate and inspire, with 'The Aura' receiving critical acclaim and now 'Nine Queens' set to enthrall a new generation of viewers.

As FilmSharks sails through EFM, securing deals and accolades, the company reaffirms its role as a pivotal player in the international film industry. From the eerie tales of 'The Boogeyman' to the cunning cons of 'Nine Queens', and the poignant narratives of 'People's Cup', FilmSharks' portfolio is a mosaic of human emotions and stories waiting to be told. With each deal inked and film released, the company not only honors the legacy of filmmakers like Bielinsky but also paves the way for future cinematic endeavors that promise to captivate, challenge, and entertain.