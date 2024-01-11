Citigroup Reveals Significant Financial Charges Ahead of Fourth-Quarter Results

As reported by Citigroup, significant financial charges are about to make their mark on its impending fourth-quarter results. The bank has revealed a staggering $880 million loss due to the devaluation of the Argentine peso, coupled with a hefty $780 million in restructuring charges related to Jane Fraser’s corporate simplification initiatives, the current CEO of the bank. These disclosures have taken the financial world by surprise, as they are substantially higher than the estimates provided by CFO Mark Mason at a Goldman Sachs conference held on December 6.

Concerns Over Discrepancy

Analyst Mike Mayo of Wells Fargo expressed apprehension over the substantial discrepancy between Mason’s earlier estimates and the recent disclosures. Mason previously indicated that investors should anticipate a few hundred million dollars for each category, but the figures have clearly overshot those estimates. Mayo voiced concerns over the potential damage this could inflict on Citigroup’s credibility with its investors.

Additional Financial Strains for Citigroup

The financial giant is grappling with further costs, necessitating a reserve build of $1.3 billion in light of its exposure to Argentina and Russia. A $1.7 billion expense has also been incurred due to a special FDIC assessment following the failure of regional banks in 2023. Collectively, these charges might contribute to a $1 per share loss for the fourth quarter.

Optimism Amid Challenges

Despite the looming financial challenges, Mayo remains sanguine about Citigroup’s stock potential. He cites the bank’s low valuation as a factor and speculates the possibility of its value doubling within three years. This optimism persists even as the bank’s stock experienced a slight dip in the wake of the announcement. Mason, on the other hand, has reassured stakeholders that the bank is steadfastly on track to meet its 2023 expense guidance and medium-term targets. He has asserted that the recent disclosures do not in any way alter the bank’s strategy.