Cardinal Fernández Acknowledges Pope's Awareness of Controversial Book

In a recent interview, Cardinal Víctor Manuel Fernández, the Prefect of the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith (DDF), revealed that Pope Francis was privy to his Spanish language book titled 'Mystical Passion: Spirituality and Sensuality'. Originally published in Mexico in 1998, the book is no longer in circulation and recently surfaced through an Argentine blog post, followed by media reports.

Anticipating Criticism

Fernández, a priest for 12 years with a doctorate in theology, expected criticism for the book, which delves into the research on male and female orgasm conducted with married couples. He justified the book's content by drawing parallels with similar works by St. John Paul II and St. Hildegard of Bingen. Moreover, he distanced himself from his past work, implying it was a reflection of his younger self and something he would not pen now.

Addressing Controversy

The Cardinal also spoke about the Fiducia Supplicans declaration, which has stirred controversy for permitting priests to bless same-sex couples and those in 'irregular situations'. Fernández elucidated Pope Francis's intention to disallow formal blessings for such couples, while still maintaining the liberty to offer simple blessings devoid of moral judgments.

Divisions and Future Plans

Furthermore, Fernández commented on the divisions within the Church and the Pope's perception of criticisms as avenues for purification. Looking towards the future, he mentioned the DDF's ongoing work on a document concerning human dignity. This document, he said, would cover social and moral issues such as gender ideology and surrogacy, with the aim to address concerns without inciting controversy.